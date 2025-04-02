BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Nears One-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost a month.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4.50/mt to $565/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since March 4.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3.50/mt to $501.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $6.50/mt to $765.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.28/bl to $74.49/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $6.50/mt to $538/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $3/mt to $504/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $4.50/mt to $534/mt, and at Houston they fell by $3.50/mt to $533.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.02/bl from the previous session's close at $74.51/bl as of 6:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.15/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.