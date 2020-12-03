Tanker Demolition Drops to 23-Year Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fewer oil tankers are being scrapped this year. File Image / Pixabay

The number of tankers scrapped this year is set to reach the lowest level in 23 years, according to shipping intelligence service Alphatanker.

By the end of this year just 24 tankers are likely to have been demolished, Alphatanker said in an emailed newsletter, the lowest level since 1997.

In deadweight tonnes this year's current rate is 64% and 93% lower than in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

"Looking forward, we expect that tanker demolition will experience a steady rebound in 2021," Alphatanker said.

"However, given the more positive outlook for the tanker market in the second half of the year, we do not expect it to be a renaissance such as experienced during 2018."