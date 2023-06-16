Testing Firm SGS Joins Marine Fuels Alliance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is seeking to use its membership to promote its global BunkerPro service. File Image / Pixabay

Testing company SGS has joined the Marine Fuels Alliance.

The company is seeking to use its membership to promote its global BunkerPro service, it said in a statement on its website this week.

"The MFA is delighted to have a company as prestigious as SGS joining the membership," Anthony Mollet, executive director of the MFA, said in the statement.

"Fuel specification, testing and addressing the impact of off-spec fuel, which can lead to claims, are some of the most important aspects for fuel sellers to manage.

"SGS will bring much needed professional expertise to the MFA.

"Their global perspective, industry-wide analysis, data and commentary are of tremendous importance.

"We will collaborate with SGS to develop critical guidance and training materials to complement our work across the MFA to support bunker sellers."