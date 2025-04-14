BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Three-Day High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday April 14, 2025

Bunker prices advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3/mt to $521/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since April 8.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2.50/mt to $451.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $2/mt to $700/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.43/bl to $64.76/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices were little changed at $486/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $0.50/mt to $442/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2.50/mt to $483/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $7/mt to $463/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.17/bl from the previous session's close at $64.59/bl as of 5:54 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.28/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com