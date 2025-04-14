BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Three-Day High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rallied at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3/mt to $521/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since April 8.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2.50/mt to $451.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $2/mt to $700/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.43/bl to $64.76/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices were little changed at $486/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $0.50/mt to $442/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2.50/mt to $483/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $7/mt to $463/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.17/bl from the previous session's close at $64.59/bl as of 5:54 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.28/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.