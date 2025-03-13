BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Nine Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday March 13, 2025

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first in nine consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1.50/mt to $552/mt on Wednesday, having reached its lowest level since September 2021 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $0.50/mt to $493.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $8/mt to $737.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $1.39/bl to $70.95/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices climbed by $3.50/mt to $511.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $6/mt to $500/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $3/mt to $507/mt, and at Houston they rose by $2.50/mt to $522/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.40/bl from the previous session's close at $70.55/bl as of 10:16 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.01/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.

