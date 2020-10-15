Oil Dips On Covid Restrictions But Stock Draws Ease Losses

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Meanwhile, IMF foresees huge resurgence in economy by 2025: File Image/PixaBay

Crude traders' new found bullish sentiment proved to be shaky on Thursday in the face of some European countries reviving restrictions to combat surges in Covid-19 infections - thus stoking the fear that they will also impede demand recovery.

However, resulting crude price declines were minimized thanks to the U.S. Energy Information Administration reporting an increase in U.S. petroleum demand last week as well as distillate inventories dropping by the most since 2003 as Hurricane Delta cut oil production and shut refineries.

Brent fell 16 cents to settle at $43.16 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell 8 cents to settle at $40.96.

Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho, remarked, "The [EIA] report halted the [price] slide, which was threatening to turn into an avalanche earlier this morning."

Unsurprisingly, and despite a long track record of incorrect forecasts about the economy and demand with regards to Covid, top traders returned to their convictions that a second wave of the virus will slow oil demand: Vitol, Trafigura, and Guvnor agreed that oil prices would rise to or above $50 per barrel only by October next year.

But although they thought demand in Europe and the U.S. was past its peak, they saw very robust demand for oil and other commodities from China and said Asia demand would likely grow above pre pandemic levels by the end of this year, except for jet fuel.

And because massive under-investments in oil production will likely lead to a new oil price spike in 3-5 years, the traders pointed out that now is an attractive "tactical" time to invest in upstream."

Still widespread pessimism about demand continues and is hardly confined to the west: Vitaly Dokunikhin, chief executive officer at Eriell Russia, told media that his nation's producers, which have reduced oil drilling by as much as one-third so far this year, may cut it by a further 20 percent in 2021.

To support the beleaguered sector, Russia's energy ministry has drafted a plan to drill about 2,700 unfinished wells until April 2022, which would be ready for operation upon expiry of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) cutback deal, thus helping to speed up the recovery of production capacity.

Meanwhile, an astounding forecast on Thursday that eclipses any Covid worries came from Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund: she said the strong international cooperation taking place with regards to the Covid vaccines (still on track for a late 2019/early 2020 dispersal, with the Centers for Disease Control expressing optimism on Thursday of initial rollout by December), could speed up the global economic recovery "and we can add almost $9 trillion to global income by 2025, and that in turn could help narrow the income gap between richer and poorer nations."

