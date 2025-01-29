BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First Day in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday January 29, 2025

Bunker fuel prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in three consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $613/mt on Tuesday, having reached its lowest level since January 15 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $511.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $10/mt to $787.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.41/bl to $77.49/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $4.50/mt to $594/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2.50/mt to $550/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $4/mt to $580/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1.50/mt to $575/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.07/bl from the previous session's close at $77.56/bl as of 7:46 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.53/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

