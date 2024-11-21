Danish Military Monitors Chinese Bulker After Baltic Telecoms Cables Severed

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Danish navy patrol ship is at anchor in the Kattegat strait nearby the bulker Yi Peng 3. File Image / Pixabay

The Danish military authorities are monitoring a Chinese bulk carrier after the severing of two fibre optic data telecommunication cables in the Baltic.

A Danish navy patrol ship is at anchor in the Kattegat strait nearby the bulker Yi Peng 3, news agency Reuters reported.

Sweden's police have also said they are monitoring the Chinese vessel.

The ship left Ust-Luga on November 15 and was in the area where the cables were severed on Sunday and Monday.

Concerns have been raised that the cables were cut deliberately as an act of hybrid warfare. The Chinese and Russian governments have denied any involvement in the incidents.