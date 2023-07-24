Maersk Will Receive Singapore's First Methanol Bunker Delivery This Week

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is preparing for the supply of methanol bunkers in its waters. File Image / Pixabay

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is set to receive the first delivery of methanol as a marine fuel in Singapore's waters this week.

Maersk's first methanol-fuelled boxship, currently on its maiden voyage from Ulsan to Copenhagen, will stop off in Singapore for bunkers this week, Eng Dih Teo, chief executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"While methanol loading/unloading ops are not new to Singapore, methanol is new as a maritime fuel," he said in the post.

"Agencies and partners reviewed the operation parameters.

"In this case, six phases were worked on, namely the (1) arrival of the bunker vessel to receiving vessel, (2) connection and piping, (3) bunkering operation, (4) disconnection and purging, (5) departure of vessels and (6) crew and seafarer competency.

"We also reviewed vessel designs and 42 recommendations were implemented, including the novel use of drones, weather and tide forecasting, continuous plume modelling and monitoring to support the operations."