MSC Cruises Joins Environmental Transparency Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC Cruises will be providing more transparency on its environmental performance. File Image / Pixabay

Cruise operator MSC Cruises has joined the Green Marine Europe group seeking to encourage greater transparency among shipping firms on their environmental performance.

The firm has joined the group as part of its strategy of aiming for net zero GHG emissions by 2050, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

To receive the Green Marine label, shipping firms must annually measure their environmental performance, submit the data for independent verification and then publish it.

"In recent years, we have made considerable advances across all areas of our cruise operations thanks to the deployment of some of state-of-the art environmental technologies, fuels and solutions," the company said in the post.

"The first two vessels of Explora Journeys, which are currently under construction, will feature these and other environmental solutions."