BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gains in crude are sending bunker prices higher. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices jumped at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices surging to the highest level in a week following this week's rise in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $15/mt to $603.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since September 25.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $18/mt to $498.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $13.50/mt to $741.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.34/bl to $73.90/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $24.50/mt to $588/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $7.50/mt to $530/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $22.50/mt to $578/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $16.50/mt to $530.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.84/bl from the previous session's close at $74.74/bl as of 5:29 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.33/mt rise in bunker prices.