GCMD and CIMAC Join Forces to Support Adoption of Alternative Marine Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

As ammonia moves closer to use as a marine fuel, GCMD and CIMAC have signed a two-year partnership to support industry readiness. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and non-profit organisation CIMAC have signed a two-year partnership to support industry readiness towards alternative marine fuels.

The agreement comes as fuels such as ammonia are expected to be used on ocean-going vessels later this year, raising new questions around engine performance, fuel quality and onboard safety, GCMD said in an email statement on Tuesday.

The partnership links CIMAC’s technical expertise in engines, propulsion and power generation with GCMD’s practical experience from running pilots and trials across the maritime value chain.

The aim is to turn real-world operational lessons into standards, guidance and best practices that can be applied across the industry.

Insights from GCMD’s trials will feed into CIMAC’s technical working groups, helping shape future guidance on alternative fuels.

At the same time, GCMD will use CIMAC’s technical input to align its projects with evolving engine technologies and fuel specifications.

The two organisations said combining their networks will also help engage regulators and industry stakeholders, supporting a smoother and safer transition to low- and zero-carbon fuels.