BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First in Six Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday March 3, 2025

Bunker fuel prices rallied at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in six consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $576.50/mt on Friday, having reached its lowest level since December 25 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $0.50/mt to $506/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $1/mt to $772.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $0.76/bl to $72.81/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2.50/mt to $533.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $3.50/mt to $518/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2.50/mt to $537/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $6/mt to $537.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.18/bl from the previous session's close at $72.99/bl as of 6:09 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.36/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

