BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First in Six Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rallied at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rallied at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in six consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $576.50/mt on Friday, having reached its lowest level since December 25 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $0.50/mt to $506/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $1/mt to $772.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $0.76/bl to $72.81/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2.50/mt to $533.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $3.50/mt to $518/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2.50/mt to $537/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $6/mt to $537.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.18/bl from the previous session's close at $72.99/bl as of 6:09 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.36/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.