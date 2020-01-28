Bunker Holding Executive Promoted to COO of Parent Unit USTC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Borris is the daughter of the group's owner, Torben Østergaard-Nielsen. Image Credit: USTC

Global shipping group United Shipping & Trading Company (USTC) has selected an executive from its subsidiary Bunker Holding as its new chief operating officer (COO), the company said Tuesday.

Nina Østergaard Borris joined USTC as COO on 1 January, having previously served as executive assistant and head of mergers and acquisitions at Bunker Holding since May 2014.

Borris is the daughter of the group's owner, Torben Østergaard-Nielsen.