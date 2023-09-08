Tsakos Energy Navigation Orders Two Scrubber-Equipped Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is based in Greece. File Image / Pixabay

Greek shipping company Tsakos Energy Navigation has ordered two new tankers equipped with scrubbers.

The firm ordered the two new vessels last month, it said in an earnings release on Thursday.

The ships are MR product tankers, and delivery is expected in the first quarter of 2026, the company said.;

The firm currently has a fleet of 55 tankers and three LNG carriers, with a further eight ships under construction, according to its website.

Scrubbers allow a ship to continue burning cheaper HSFO while complying with the global 0.50% sulfur content limit on marine fuels. The price spread between VLSFO and HSFO -- measuring the savings to be made by using a scrubber -- has narrowed significantly this year, but orders of scrubbers for new ships continue to be widespread.