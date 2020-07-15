Integr8 to Host Webinar on Freight Markets

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The webinar will be held on July 30. File Image / Pixabay

Trading company Integr8 Fuels is set to host a webinar later this month on how the effects of the COVID-19 crisis are playing out in freight markets.

The event, being held online at 10 AM London time on July 30, will be titled 'The tankers and dry bulk markets: Two sectors, one shipping market', the company said in an announcement on LinkedIn.

"COVID-19 impacting world growth and resulting in an oil glut has presented a variety of pressures for the shipping markets," the company said.

"These challenges have had very different effects on both the tanker and dry bulk segments, and their outlooks going forward."

The webinar will feature Matt Tonge, commercial director of Navig8, Paul Marsh, research director at Navig8, and Nicos Rescos, chief operating officer at Star Bulk, Integr8 said.

More information is available here: https://integr8fuels.com/webinars/.