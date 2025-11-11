TasPorts and H2U Group Explore Green Ammonia Bunkering in Tasmania

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The duo seeks to develop green ammonia production and bunkering infrastructure in Tasmania, Australia. Image Credit: TasPorts

TasPorts and H2U Group have teamed up to assess a green hydrogen and ammonia production project at Tasmania’s Bell Bay Port in Australia, including potential bunkering plans.

The proposed facility would initially produce up to 500,000 mt/year of green ammonia, with scope for expansion, TasPorts said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Under the agreement, both parties will evaluate the project’s technical, economic, and environmental feasibility, including port infrastructure needs, energy and water supply, export logistics and workforce opportunities.

Green ammonia can be used to power the upcoming fleet of ammonia-fuelled ships.

Both companies will also explore the development of green ammonia bunkering.

“Our investigations will focus on assessing the implementation of a large-scale production facility from green hydrogen and derivative commodities - including green ammonia and associated bunkering infrastructure – for export and domestic use,” Anthony Donald, CEO of TasPorts, said.

Completion of the feasibility study is expected by the end of the financial year and will guide future design and development activities.