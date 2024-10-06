BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices jumped sharply last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices jumped at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level in almost a month.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $12/mt to $615/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since September 5.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $13.50/mt to $515/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $15/mt to $757/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.43/bl to $78.05/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $13.50/mt to $602.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $6.50/mt to $540.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $17.50/mt to $592.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $21.50/mt to $552.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.56/bl from the previous session's close at $77.49/bl as of 7:49 AM in Singapore. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.22/mt fall in bunker prices.