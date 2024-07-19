BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Three Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rallied on Thursday after declines over the previous two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in three sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $637/mt on Thursday, having reached the lowest level since July 12 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $543.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $2.50/mt to $827.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures inched up by $0.03/bl to $85.11/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $6.50/mt to $625/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $4/mt to $574/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $6/mt to $626/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $3/mt to $604.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.44/bl from the previous session's close at $84.67/bl as of 6:10 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.31/mt fall in bunker prices.