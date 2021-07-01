World News
BUNKER JOBS: Syra Marine Seeks Broker/Trader
The firm has offices in Athens as well as Cyprus. Image Credit: Syra Marine
Cyprus-based marine fuels company Syra Marine is seeking to hire a new bunker trader or broker.
The company is looking for computer-proficient candidates fluent in English and with experience either as a bunker trader or broker, a representative told Ship & Bunker by email on Thursday. The firm has offices in Athens as well as Cyprus.
"We are searching for an active and ambitious person that would enhance and develop our business, with adding new customers and broadening activities with existing customers," the representative said.
"Being proactive, responsible, and positive is particularly important."
For more information or to apply for the role, contact bunkers@syramarine.com.
