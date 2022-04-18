ClassNK Releases New Emissions Monitoring Tool

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The "ClassNK ZETA (Zero Emission Transition Accelerator)" is designed to track accurate CO2 emissions and confirm and simulate CII ratings. Image Credit: ClassNK

ClassNK has released a new tool to help monitor vessel emissions.

The "ClassNK ZETA (Zero Emission Transition Accelerator)" is designed to track accurate CO2 emissions and confirm and simulate CII ratings.



The aim is to help maritime transportation business "make a smooth transition to zero emission while planning and managing GHG emissions in their daily business operations," it says.



The system also features a tool for visualizing CO2 emissions from ships to help support compliance to MRV schemes such as IMO DCS and EU-MRV regulations.

Expanded scope for other users, such as cargo owners and financial institutions, is planned for the future.

Readers can learn more here: https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/en/info_service/ghg/nk-zeta.html