Green Corridor Initiatives Double in 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Green corridor initiatives seek to encourage the decarbonisation of shipping by making zero-carbon fuels available on key trade routes. File Image / Pixabay

The number of green-corridor initiatives seeking to facilitate zero-carbon shipping around the world has more than doubled this year.

The number of the initiatives has now reached 44, up from 21 at the end of 2022, the Global Maritime Forum said in its annual progress report on the schemes.

Green corridor initiatives seek to encourage the decarbonisation of shipping by making zero-carbon fuels available on key trade routes.

"The doubling of announced green corridor initiatives over the past year was driven by increased governmental efforts to establish green corridors and continued industry and port efforts," the organisation said in a statement on its website.

"Shipping companies, ports and the third sector represent over half of the 171 stakeholders involved in green corridors.

"Direct engagement from 18 governments, with 19 initiatives featuring either public or public-private leadership, primarily led by the United Kingdom and the United States, highlights the growing awareness of green corridors' potential to unlock wider decarbonisation within the global maritime trade."