BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to One-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VLSFO prices remain lower on average than their position at the start of the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level in almost a month.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1.50/mt to $637/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since March 8. The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $0.50/mt to $516.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $1/mt to $892/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.13/bl to $85.12/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $1.50/mt to $607.50/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $588/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $8/mt to $609.50/mt and at Houston they climbed by $5/mt to $612.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures trading on the ICE exchange was closed for the Easter holidays.