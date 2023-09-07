New Report Promotes Benefits of Onboard Hydrogen Production From Methanol

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system could bypass some of the disadvantages of using hydrogen alone on board, according to e1 Marine Managing Director Robert Schluter. Image Credit: e1 Marine

A new report from research firm Thetius examines the potential for ships to run on fuel cells powered by hydrogen, in turn produced from methanol on board.

The report analyses technology company e1 Marine's methanol-to-hydrogen generator for use on ships, e1 Marine said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Taking 50,000 hours of operating data from diesel-fuelled pushboats in the US, the report analyses the potential emissions reduction benefits of running them using the hydrogen system.

EPA-regulated emissions including NOx, particulate matter, hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide could be cut by 99%, while 85% reduction in net GHG emissions could be achieved if green methanol is used as the feedstock for the system.

"As the shipping industry faces a plethora of regulations that will continue to ratchet up in terms of levels of compliance, it is vital to take a holistic approach to plan for next-gen propulsion," Robert Schluter, managing director of e1 Marine, said in the statement.

"For smaller vessel's main propulsion and ocean-going vessels auxiliary engines, the Thetius findings – based on a large amount of operating data, enabling a reasonable degree of accuracy - underline the capacity of e1 Marine's methanol to hydrogen generator technology to almost eradicate local pollutant concerns and offer a clear pathway to 2030 and 2050 GHG emission compliance.

"Renewable alternatives, such as hydrogen, are gaining traction.

"However, pure hydrogen faces challenges in transportation and storage, hindering its implementation for direct fuel usage.

"e1 Marine's technology fosters sustainable and eco-friendly marine operations that negate these challenges."