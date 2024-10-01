Crude Futures Jump as US Warns of Iranian Missile Strike on Israel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Geopolitical risk in the Middle East is leading to elevated oil prices. File Image / Pixabay

Crude futures jumped on Tuesday afternoon amid reports of a planned Iranian missile strike on Israel.

ICE December Brent futures traded at $73.34/bl as of 3:20 PM in London, up by $1.64/bl from Monday's close. Earlier in the day the futures had been trading as low as $70/bl.

The US has warned Israel that Iran is planning to launch ballistic missiles at the country, the Times of Israel reported. The warning follows a series of attacks by Israel on Hezbollah in Lebanon over the past two weeks.

A large-scale strike by Iran could risk a widening of the conflict in the Middle East, with oil production and export facilities across the region under threat.