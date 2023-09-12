BP CEO Bernard Looney to Step Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Looney has worked for BP since 1991, and became CEO in July 2020. Image Credit: BP

Bernard Looney is set to resign as CEO of global energy producer BP after less than four years at the helm.

News organisation the Financial Times reported the decision on Tuesday, citing two sources with knowledge of the decision. The report did not cite the reason for the change in leadership.

Looney has worked for BP since 1991, and became CEO in July 2020.

"Bernard is leading bp's transformation to an integrated energy company – one that creates long-term shareholder value by delivering solutions to the trilemma of secure, affordable and lower carbon energy," BP said in the profile for Looney on its website.

"Bernard has spent his entire career at bp, joining as an engineer in 1991, and has held a number of operational and managerial positions, including in Alaska, the Gulf of Mexico, Vietnam and the UK North Sea."