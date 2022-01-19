People Moves and New Hire at SEA-LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Steve Esau (left),Adi Aggarwal (right). Image credit / SEA-LNG

Liquified natural gas (LNG) as marine fuel lobby group SEA-LNG has appointed two new managers.

Steve Esau takes over as chief operating officer stepping up from being the organisation's European director. Former COO Stephen Cadden has retired, the organisation said.

"LNG as a marine fuel offers a great opportunity for our industry to make a significant contribution to the decarbonisation of the global economy," Esau said.

"Working with Stephen over the past few years, it has been a consistent pleasure to drive this mission forwards at SEA-LNG, and I hope we as a team can continue to maintain and drive forwards the great work Stephen has done to date," he added.

Adi Aggarwal has been hired as general manager. Aggarwal will be based in Houston

"LNG is a fuel in transition, rapidly evolving to meet the needs of an industry that is committed to effectively reduce emissions while maintaining profitable operations," said Aggarwal. "I look forward to working with SEA-LNG and its membership to advance the understanding of the LNG pathway in our industry."

LNG is seen by market observers as having covered the most ground in terms of establishing a presence in the market as a viable alternative to oil-derived bunker fuel.