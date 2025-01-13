UK-Led Coalition Calls for IMO Action on Falsely Flagged Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UK and several other countries have proposed to the IMO to develop guidelines to prevent fraudulent activities in ship registration. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The UK, along with 21 other countries, has submitted a proposal to the IMO's Legal Committee (LEG) to prevent unlawful practices associated with fraudulent ship registration and fraudulent registries.

"There has been a significant increase in the number of cases related to fraudulent registration and fraudulent registries of ships reported regularly to the Legal Committee, which poses a real threat to the reputation of the worldwide shipping community and flag States," the countries said in a joint proposal to LEG.

Ensuring that flag states effectively enforce legitimate ship registration, certification, and compliance by both shipowners and vessels flying their flags is crucial to ensuring these states take their responsibilities seriously, they said.

Flag states must collaborate closely with port authorities and other relevant entities to identify cases of fraudulent ship registration.

"Collaboration among countries and relevant agencies is vital to address fraudulent ship registration," the countries said in the proposal.

"This involves sharing information, conducting joint inspections, and establishing effective enforcement mechanisms."

The guidelines should be developed in a way that supports due diligence or other practices without increasing the administrative burden on flag registries, the countries said.

Major shipping countries, including Japan, Greece, South Korea and China, are also part of this joint proposal.