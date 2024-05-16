IBIA Chair Responds to NTSB Report on Baltimore Bridge Collapse

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Capetanakis is chairman of bunker industry body IBIA. Image Credit: Constantinos Capetanakis

New IBIA Chairman Constantinos Capetanakis has responded to a preliminary report on the Baltimore bridge collapse in March that downplays the possibility of bunker fuel issues having caused the incident.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on March 26 after being struck by the 9,962 TEU Singapore-flagged boxship Dali.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report on the incident this week, saying tests on the fuel in use at the time of the incident did not indicate any concerns.

"IBIA has read with interest the preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board on the allision of the container ship Dali with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore," Capetanakis told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

"Whilst final conclusions have yet to be drawn, a variety of technical and mechanical explanations have been closely analysed as contributing to the casualty.

"It is now clear that there was no issue with the vessel's bunkers, following repeated and detailed quality testing carried out prior to and post allision.

"As such, we reiterate our initial position that it is always prudent to wait for an official announcement of findings and thus avoid premature speculation.

"We shall continue monitoring the investigation, keeping our members and the wider industry informed, as always fully committed to transparency and to raising industry standards."