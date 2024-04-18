BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Session in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have lacked a clear sense of direction for the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in four sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $0.50/mt to $672/mt on Wednesday, in its first daily decline since April 11. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1/mt to $547/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $7/mt to $885/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $2.73/bl to $87.29/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices advanced by $2/mt to $655.50/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $619/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $4.50/mt to $653.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $7.50/mt to $628.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.32/bl from the previous session's close at $87.61/bl as of 6:32 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.41/mt rise in bunker prices.