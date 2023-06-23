BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Eight-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday June 23, 2023

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than eight weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $5.50/mt to $613.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since April 25. The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $498.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $3.50/mt to $788.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $2.98/bl to $74.14/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices rose by $0.50/mt to $612.50/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $1/mt to $552/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $5.50/mt to $600.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $6.50/mt to $538.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $1.01/bl at $73.13/bl as of 9:23 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $7.61/mt fall in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
