BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Eight-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain lower than where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than eight weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $5.50/mt to $613.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since April 25. The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $498.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $3.50/mt to $788.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $2.98/bl to $74.14/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices rose by $0.50/mt to $612.50/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $1/mt to $552/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $5.50/mt to $600.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $6.50/mt to $538.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $1.01/bl at $73.13/bl as of 9:23 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $7.61/mt fall in bunker prices.