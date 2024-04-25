Marine Engine Maker Says it Falsified Fuel Consumption, Emissions Data for Decades

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Test data related to fuel consumption and emissions levels falsified for decades. File Image / Pixabay

Japanese marine and land engine manufacturer has admitted it falsified test data related to fuel consumption and emissions levels for decades.

In a statement released Wednesday, IHI Corporation (IHI) says the 'alterations' to test data took place at the Niigata Engine Plant (Niigata City, Niigata) and Ohta Plant (Ota City, Gunma) operated by its subsidiary IHI Power Systems Co.,Ltd. (IHI Power Systems).

IHI says its investigations so far shows that since 2003, 4,215 of the 4,881 marine engines it shipped had altered data.

The affected engines were supplied to both domestic and overseas customers.

"In the interviews with the relevant persons, in addition to testimony stating that the values were altered to make the fuel consumption data look better or to adjust the variations in the data, some interviewees testified that they were carrying on the procedures of their predecessors," IHI explained.

"Concerning marine engines, we have confirmed that there are cases that are at risk of deviating from the standards for marine products in the NOx regulations established according to the Act on Prevention of Marine Pollution and Maritime Disaster and the International Maritime Organization."

IHI said the malpractice came to light in February after being reported by an employee.

Local media reports today say the country's transport ministry is now conducting on-site inspections of the two plants in question.

Officials reportedly also suggested that the malpractice may have been ongoing since the 1980s.

"We sincerely apologize to all of our stakeholders for this betrayal of their trust and for causing considerable inconvenience and concern," IHI said.

IHI said its investigations, including into any financial impact and whether any laws have been broken, are ongoing.