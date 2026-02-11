IE WEEK: KPI OceanConnect Sees Potential for Trade to Accelerate in 'Calmer' 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm hosted its annual IE Week reception in London on Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Global bunkering firm KPI OceanConnect sees the potential for growth in the bunker market this year if calmer conditions prevail in global trade following the disruption of 2025.

The company held its annual IE Week reception at The Kitty Hawk in London on Monday. The firm hosted 230 guests from across the global industry for the networking event.

Ship & Bunker caught up with CEO Dorthe Bendtsen for her thoughts on the year ahead.

"Global trade has been remarkably resilient, including growth, in the wake of the turmoil of 2025, and we expect that within a calmer environment, trade can accelerate," Bendtsen said.

"Given our global network, we are also well-positioned for any re-routing that may follow from a calmer geopolitical environment, as for instance a larger-scale return to the use of the Suez Canal, which will have a substantial impact on bunker demand in terms of volumes, product mix and locations, as well as the need to comply with the Med ECA."

But Bendtsen warned that for some parts of the shipping industry, the complexity arising from the need to operate both in the current conventionally-fuelled world while preparing for a decarbonised future is putting them under strain.

"Shipping isn't transitioning through a single fuel pathway, it's operating in two fuel economies at once," she said.

"Conventional fuels remain the backbone of global trade, while alternative fuels are shaping long-term fleet strategy.

"The challenge for owners isn't choosing one or the other, it's managing both simultaneously.

"That's where experience, market access and strategic procurement really matter."

Supporting smaller firms through this transition will be a key area of focus for KPI OceanConnect.

"For many smaller/ mid-sized operators, the transition is an operational pressure," Bendtsen said.

"They're managing compliance, volatility, and fuel decisions without the resources of larger fleets.

"Supporting them means turning complexity into something actionable, whether through structured procurement, compliance planning, or access to fuel markets."

Bendtsen took over the leadership of KPI OceanConnect from Anders Grønborg in November 2024, before taking on the role permanently in May 2025. She has worked for the company since 2008, and previously served as its chief operating officer.

KPI OceanConnect is one of the largest brands in the Bunker Holding group, with about 12 million mt/year of bunker sales as of last year.