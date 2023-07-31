Maran Tankers Takes on Fourth LNG-Fuelled VLCC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was built by Samsung Heavy Industries, and is registered under the Greek flag. Image Credit: Angelicoussis Group

Greek shipping firm Maran Tankers Management has taken delivery of its fourth VLCC that can run on LNG bunkers.

The firm took delivery of the dual-fuelled 320,500 DWT tanker Maran Dione on July 27, parent company the Angelicoussis Group said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The ship was built by Samsung Heavy Industries, and is registered under the Greek flag.

"Thanks to her capability to consume LNG, efficient machinery, hull and propeller design, advanced anti-fouling technology and energy-saving devices, Maran Dione, like her sister ships (Antonis I. Angelicoussis, Maria A. Angelicoussis and Maran Danae) can emit up to 50% less carbon dioxide than an equivalent 2008-built VLCC," the company said in the post.

LNG for now remains the dominant alternative bunker fuel, with several hundred ships now using it as fuel. The main challenge facing the LNG bunker industry now is the scaling-up of greener bio- and synthetic LNG production to meet the needs of shipowners seeking to cut the GHG emissions of their gas-powered tonnage.