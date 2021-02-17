All Future Maersk Newbuildings Will Be Able to Run on Zero-Carbon Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk is the world's largest bunker fuel consumer. File Image / Pixabay

Logistics giant AP Moller-Maersk has said all of its future owned newbuildings will have duel-fuel systems allowing them to run on zero-carbon fuels.

Maersk has been something of a laggard in new ship orders recently -- the company is currently the only global carrier without a new order in for larger boxships -- leading to speculation that it was waiting to formulate its decarbonisation plans before ordering.

The company now says it will operate its first carbon-neutral container ship by 2023, ordering a new feeder vessel designed to be run on synthetic or bio-methanol. All of its future newbuildings will be able to run on zero-carbon fuels, Maersk said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Maersk had previously committed to making carbon-neutral container ships commercially viable by 2030.

"Our customers expect us to help them decarbonise their global supply chains, and we are embracing the challenge, working on solving the practical, technical and safety challenges inherent in the carbon neutral fuels we need in the future," Søren Skou, CEO of Maersk, said in the statement.

"Our ambition to have a carbon-neutral fleet by 2050 was a moonshot when we announced in 2018.

"Today we see it as a challenging, yet achievable target to reach."