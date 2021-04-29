Yachtbuilder to Develop Fuel-cell Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A luxury yacht. File Image / Pixabay.

Yatchbuilder Lurssen is to build fuel-cell powered superyacht.

The fuel-cell technology will sit alongside conventional generators to allow the vessel 15 emission-free days at anchor or a thousand miles cruising at slow speed.

The company told Superyacht News that it is setting up an innovation laboratory to develop its hybrid fuel cell system powered by methanol.

"We don't just want to use the latest technology on our yachts – we want to advance the status quo," company chief executive Peter Lurssen told the publication.

The laboratory will be up and running by this summer, the company said.

Both methanol and fuel cell technology are viewed as possible contenders to traditional, oil-derived bunker fuel.