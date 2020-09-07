Mitsubishi 2020 Scrubber Installations Reach 22 Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container lines have been the most active buyers of scrubbers for their ships. Image Credit: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

Japan's Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has installed scrubbers on 22 ships so far this year, the company said last week.

The company has installed the systems on board five 20,000 TEU container ships, eight 14,000 TEU container ships, five container ships of 10,000 TEU or less, two oil tankers and two LPG carriers, it said in a statement on its website.

"Whilst the infection of COVID-19 is continuing its spread across the world, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding successfully enabled to complete the installations as scheduled through remote commissioning conducted via close communication and cooperation with the engineers of its local partners in China and Singapore respectively," the company said.

"Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue not only providing marine scrubbers, but also as an engineering company offering superior engineering services for scrubber installation to fully meet customers' needs and requests, regardless whether for retrofittings or newbuildings, for ships built by MHI or others, in order to contribute to the further development of ocean transport, and to reduce the environment load that is increasing on a global scale."

Scrubber retrofits have slowed almost to a standstill this year with a much narrower than expected spread between high and low sulfur bunker fuels making the emissions-cleaning systems less profitable. But installations on board new ships are understood to be continuing steadily.