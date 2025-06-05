US Coast Guard Responds to EV-Laden Vessel Fire Off Alaska

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was carrying more than 3,000 vehicles, including 70 fully electric and 681 hybrid vehicles. Image Credit: USGC

The US Coast Guard (USCG) is responding to a fire aboard the vehicle carrier Morning Midas, located 300 miles south of Adak, Alaska.

The Liberian-flagged, UK-managed vessel reported a fire Tuesday afternoon while carrying 22 crew and more than 3,000 vehicles, including 70 fully electric and 681 hybrid electric vehicles, the USCG said in a statement on Wednesday.

Following the distress call, Coast Guard District 17 watch standers issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast.

Three nearby vessels responded, and the crew of Cosco Hellas safely rescued all 22 crew members from a lifeboat with no reported injuries.

The Coast Guard also diverted Cutter Munro, launched a C-130J aircraft from Air Station Kodiak, and stationed a Jayhawk helicopter crew in Adak.

Smoke continues to rise from the Morning Midas, though the status and the reason for the fire remain unclear.

The ship is estimated to carry 350 mt of marine gasoil and 1,530 mt of VLSFO.

The USGC stated the vessel is managed by Zodiac Maritime.

According to VesselFinder, the Morning Midas had left China's Yantai Port on May 26 and was en route to Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico.

"As the search and rescue portion of our response concludes, our crews are working closely with the vessel's manager, Zodiac Maritime, to determine the disposition of the vessel, Rear Admiral Megan Dean, commander of the Coast Guard's Seventeenth District, said.

"We are grateful for the selfless actions of the three nearby vessels who assisted in the response and the crew of motor vessel Cosco Hellas, who helped save 22 lives."