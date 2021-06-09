IMO Bunker Safety Work to Move Beyond Flashpoint

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO is expected to adopt SOLAS amendments next year on flashpoint. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Work at the International Maritime Organization on the impact of fuel quality on ship safety is about to move beyond concerns over flashpoint.

'Oil fuel parameters beyond flashpoint' will move up the agenda at the IMO's Maritime Safety Committee once regulatory amendments on flashpoint under SOLAS and associated guidelines have been adopted next year, industry body IBIA said in a statement on its website this week.

"Items the IMO wants to look at more closely to enhance safety of ships include fuel oil stability, compatibility, cold flow properties, acid number, cat fines, the use of low viscosity fuels, and finally the most complex aspect regarding “unusual components” in fuel oil," IBIA said.

Further work is also being carried out on whether wider use of bunker supplier licensing systems would have a positive effect on fuel quality.