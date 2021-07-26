Trafigura Launches Ammonia Bunkers Study

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Large sections of the shipping industry may soon be running on ammonia. File Image / Pixabay

Commodity trading firm Trafigura, one of the backers of bunker supplier TFG Marine, is working on a study looking into how ammonia as a marine fuel can be delivered at the scale the shipping industry is likely to need.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with German green technology company Hy2gen to collaborate on a study looking into issues around large-scale commercial adoption of ammonia as a bunker fuel, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Areas of focus for the study will include determining likely demand levels and how much transport and storage infrastructure will be needed.

"Building the infrastructure to enable an efficient supply chain that can deliver sufficient quantities of the 100 percent renewable and carbon free green ammonia to market will demand enormous commitments in production, infrastructure and shipping upgrades that the study aims to quantify," the company said in the statement.