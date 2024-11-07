BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs for Sixth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have now been rising for more than a week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a sixth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $599/mt on Wednesday, remaining at the highest level since October 25.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $4.50/mt to at $501/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $3/mt to $755.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.61/bl to $74.92/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $1.50/mt to $597/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $0.50/mt to $525.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $1.50/mt to $584.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $4/mt to $550.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.52/bl from the previous session's close at $75.44/bl as of 4:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.92/mt rise in bunker prices.