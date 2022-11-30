Terntank Orders Two Methanol-Fuelled Tankers With Wind-Assisted Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is targeting net zero GHG emissions by 2040. Image Credit: Terntank

Tanker company Terntank has ordered two new vessels with both wind-assisted propulsion systems and the ability to use methanol as fuel.

The firm's new 15,000 DWT oil product and chemical tankers have been designed by Kongsberg and will be built at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The ships are due for delivery in the spring of 2025.

"The vessels will be developed from the experience of the previous six AVIC SERIES vessels with additional innovative improvements to reduce environmental impacts," the company said in the statement.

"In addition to the 40 percent of CO2 reductions, we made on previous vessels the wind assistance will further reduce the emissions by 8 percent, and with methanol's low-carbon and potential in decarbonization, we accelerate our pathway to net zero.

"The efficient design results in an EEDI between 16-40% below the 2025 Phase 3 requirements."

The company is targeting net zero GHG emissions by 2040.