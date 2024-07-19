Baseblue Hires Senior Post-Fixture Operator in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Charalambous had earlier worked as a shipping operations manager for Beacon Shipping Ltd in Cyprus. Image Credit: Baseblue

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue has hired a senior post-fixture operator in Cyprus.

Panikos Charalambous has joined the company as senior post-fixture operator in Limassol as of last month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Charalambous previously served as a sales and marketing supervisor for YO2 in Nicosia from February 2023 to last month.

He had earlier worked as a shipping operations manager for Beacon Shipping Ltd in Cyprus from May 2013 to December 2022.

"Panikos embodies ambition and success, perfectly aligning with our company spirit," the company said in the post.

"Joining Baseblue was a natural step for Panikos, having cooperated with Bunkernet.

"His familiarity with our organisation made this transition seamless and exciting."