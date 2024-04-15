MAN Energy to Supply Methanol Dual-fuel Units to Bunker Tanker Newbuild

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: deployment. File Image / Pixabay.

A chemical/bunker tanker to be deployed in Singapore is to have dual-fuel engine units that can run on methanol. The units will be supplied by engine manufacturer MAN Energy.

"The dual-fuel engines will form part of a diesel-electric propulsion system onboard the vessel with electrical motors driving twin fixed-pitch propellers via gearboxes," the company said in a statement.

In addition, "an onboard battery-storage system will optimise the use of the dual-fuelled generators".

The newbuild bunker tanker will deliver marine fuels under charter, the statement said.

MAN was unable to confirm the ship's owner when asked by Ship & Bunker.

Fratelli Cosulich announced an order for a dual-fuel methanol-powered bunker tanker in January.