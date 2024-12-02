Stolt Tankers to Use HVO20 Bunker Blend on More Than 30 Inland Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The biofuels are expected to reduce the fleet's carbon emissions by about 18%. Image Credit: Stolt Tankers

Shipping firm Stolt Tankers is set to use a biofuel bunker blend on a fleet of more than 30 tankers throughout December.

The firm will use an HVO20 blend on more than 30 tankers in its Stolt-Nielsen Inland Tanker Service fleet throughout this month, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The biofuels are expected to reduce the fleet's carbon emissions by about 18%.

"We are delighted to be undertaking this initiative to bunker renewable fuel on all our vessels this month," Maickel Uijtewaal, general manager of the inland tanker fleet, said in the post.

"It underlines our commitment to exploring and implementing energy-efficiency measures where possible and we hope it inspires our customers and others in the industry to do the same."