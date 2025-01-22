Celsius Shipping Orders Dual-Fuel LNG Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is slated to be delivered in 2027 and upon delivery it will be chartered for a long-term period to Japanese power firm JERA. Image Credit: Celsius Shipping

Danish shipping firm Celsius Shipping has placed an order for a 180,000 m3 dual-fuel LNG carrier.

The vessel is slated to be delivered in 2027 and upon delivery it will be chartered for a long-term period to Japanese power firm JERA, Celsius Shipping said in aLinkedIn post on Wednesday.

While the shipbuilder has not been officially disclosed, it appears that South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) will construct the vessel.

Last week, SHI announced in a regulatory filing that it has secured an LNG carrier order valued at KRW 379 billion ($264 million), with delivery set for June 2027. The name of the buyer was not disclosed in the filing.

The vessel will be equipped with dual-fuel LNG engines from Swiss engine manufacturer WinGD, enabling it to run on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

JERA also recently signed a long-term charter contract with Mitsui OSK Lines for its upcoming LNG carrier.