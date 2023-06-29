BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks to Two-Week Low

Thursday June 29, 2023

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Wednesday, with average global VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $5.50/mt to $588.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since June 13. The G20-HSFO Index rallied by $1/mt to $481/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $7.50/mt to $769.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.77/bl to $74.03/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $9.50/mt to $585/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $9.50/mt to $529/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $11.50/mt to $570.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $525.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.47/bl at $73.56/bl as of 6:37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.54/mt rise in bunker prices.

