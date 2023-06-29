BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices fell at most ports on Wednesday, with average global VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $5.50/mt to $588.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since June 13. The G20-HSFO Index rallied by $1/mt to $481/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $7.50/mt to $769.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.77/bl to $74.03/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $9.50/mt to $585/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $9.50/mt to $529/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $11.50/mt to $570.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $525.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.47/bl at $73.56/bl as of 6:37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.54/mt rise in bunker prices.