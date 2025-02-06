Maersk Reports Third-Strongest Results in Company's History in 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company saw EBIT of $6.5 billion in 2024, up from $3.9 billion the previous year. File Image / Pixabay

Container line and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk saw its third-strongest financial performance in the company's history in 2024.

The company saw EBIT of $6.5 billion in 2024, up from $3.9 billion the previous year, it said in an earnings release on Thursday.

Revenue jumped to $55.5 billion, from $51.1 billion a year earlier.

"We sustained progress in both customer satisfaction and cost management despite the unexpected operational implications and added costs of re-routing vessels around the Cape of Good Hope," the company said in the report.

"Our focus on cost management, productivity improvements and efficient asset utilisation helped mitigate cost pressures and ensure operational resilience."

The company handled 12.3 million FEU of containers in 2024, up from 11.9 million FEU the previous year.

Maersk is the world's second-largest container line by capacity.