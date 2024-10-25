BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $609/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since October 14.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $13.50/mt to $522/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $2/mt to $751/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $0.58/bl to $74.38/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $10/mt to $611.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $1/mt to $544/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $10/mt to $595.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1/mt to $540.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.21/bl from the previous session's close at $74.59/bl as of 6:36 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.58/mt rise in bunker prices.