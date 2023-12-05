BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks to Two-Month Low

Tuesday December 5, 2023

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $11.50/mt to $648.50/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since October 6. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $5/mt to $517/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $8/mt to $872.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.85/bl to $78.03/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $27/mt to $643.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $24/mt to $564.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $18.50/mt to $630.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $3.50/mt to $573.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.43/bl at $78.46/bl as of 8:11 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.24/mt rise in bunker prices.

